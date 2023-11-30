Ambassador attends Thailand National Day ceremony, terms Pakistan his second home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) organised a ceremony to mark Thailand's National Day, here on Thursday. UGI Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram was the chief guest and Thailand Ambassador Chakkrid Kraichaiwong was special guest at the ceremony.

Others who attended the ceremony were Pakistan Muay Thai Federation Chairman Professor Dr. Abdul Rasheed Zai, President Captain (retd) Rana Mudassar Riaz and Secretary General Mian Rehan Hameed.

A cake was cut to celebrate Thailand's National Day and the 6th Muay Thai Championship trophy was also unveiled on the occasion. Muay Thai games were also presented during the event, which were well appreciated by the audience.

Ambassador Chakkrid, speaking at the ceremony, said Pakistan and Thailand want to take the friendly relations to new heights. He said the two countries had many common values and they could develop themselves in many fields including education, health, tourism and sports through mutual cooperation.

He said he considered Pakistan as his second home. He said after living in Pakistan for 20 years, he had become a part of Pakistani culture. He said after spending so many years in this country, they had developed an emotional attachment to this land. He said that the services of Unique Group in the field of education were commendable.

UGI Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said nations could develop only through education. He said societies deprived of education and justice could never develop. He said justice and tolerance were essential elements in stable societies and these two things were also needed the most in the field of sports. He said that Thailand was a developing country earlier, but with promotion of education, tourism and sports, it was considered a developed country now.

Chairman and President Muay Thai Federation also spoke on the occasion.

Rector Unique Group Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry and a large number of teachers and students participated in the ceremony.