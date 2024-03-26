Ambassador Baloch emphasises stronger Pak-EU partnership against common challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch stressed the need for strengthening partnership between Pakistan and the European Union in tackling common challenges.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between between Ambassador Amna Baloch and Ambassador Delphine Pronk, Chair of the EU's Political and Security Committee, said a press release received on Tuesday.

In the meeting, both sides also discussed ongoing regional and global matters of interest.