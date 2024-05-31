Open Menu

Ambassador Baloch Visits Brussels Parliament

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 08:47 PM

Pakistan's Ambassador to European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Friday visited the Brussels Parliament

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Friday visited the Brussels Parliament.

On her arrival, she was warmly received by Carla Dejonghe, MP of the Brussels Parliament, Lamia Khan, Member of the Council of Koekelberg, and Martine Raets, Chief of the Cabinet of the Vice-President of the Brussels Parliament.

Ambassador Baloch was given a tour to the parliamentary building and provided a comprehensive briefing there on rich historical background.

She expressed her admiration for the architectural grandeur and historical significance of the building.

Ambassador Baloch thanked the Deputy Speaker Carla Dejonghe, Lamia Khan, and Martine Raets for their hospitality and candid exchange of ideas.

She emphasized the importance of strengthening people-to-people ties and fostering mutual understanding between Pakistan and Belgium.

Officers from the Embassy of Pakistan also accompanied the Ambassador Baloch during her visit.

