Ambassador Baseer calls for enhanced interaction between Pakistani, African companies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 10:03 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Pakistan's ambassador to Zimbabwe Murad Baseer on Monday called for enhanced interaction between Pakistani and African companies to boost trade and business.
He was talking during a zoom meeting of representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI).
Both sides discussed possibilities of creating business opportunities and future cooperation. A memorandum of understanding was also in the offing as a result of the meeting.
In a series of posts on X, the ambassador highlighted the issues and difficulties of Pakistani companies in conducting trade and business in Africa.
He suggested that linkages between PACCI and FPCCI would benefit them in understanding the African landscape.
He said Pakistani companies have to think big and consider the future implications for engagement in light of Vision 2063 of Africa.
“We need to start working on trade agreements either with strategic nations or Regional Economic Communities in Africa,” he said adding, “There is a need for integrated financing, cost-effective timely logistics and for putting dispute mechanisms in place before a company can seriously make an effort to enter into the African market.”
