Ambassador Blome attends EnglishWorks ceremony, meets alumni

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) United States (US) Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome attended the orientation ceremony and welcomed 150 new students to the US EnglishWorks programme in Sialkot, which will offer the youth an opportunity to enhance English language, entrepreneurial, and leadership skills.

US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins also accompanied the ambassador in Sialkot.

Addressing students, Ambassador Blome said: “These skills will help young Pakistanis become community leaders who contribute to a prosperous, proud, and peaceful future for Pakistan,” Ambassador Blome said.

He said the EnglishWorks programme symbolises the enduring partnership between the US and Pakistan.

He said since 2015, more than 6,000 Pakistani students have graduated from the programme, adding that the US looks forward to expanding its educational initiatives across Pakistan.

During his visit to Lahore, ambassador Blome also met members of the Central Punjab Chapter of the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network. He said alumni of U.S. exchanges play vital roles in business, education, government, and the non-profit sector, significantly contributing to their communities with the knowledge and connections they gained through their U.S.- funded programs and strengthening the US-Pakistan relationship.