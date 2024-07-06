Open Menu

Ambassador Blome Attends US Independence Day Ceremony

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 10:04 PM

Ambassador Blome attends US Independence Day ceremony

US Ambassador Donald A Blome attended a ceremony to mark the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America (USA) hosted by the US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) US Ambassador Donald A Blome attended a ceremony to mark the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America (USA) hosted by the US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins.

The event was attended by a wide range of government, business, and civil society representatives.

It highlighted key areas of partnership between the United States and Pakistan, including a robust trade and investment relationship, innovative collaboration through the US-Pakistan "Green Alliance" framework on climate challenges, extensive people-to-people ties, and more.

Ambassador Blome, in his address, said the United States would remain a committed partner of the people of Pakistan in strengthening fundamental freedoms and democratic institutions as well as in expanding economic opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

The envoy commended US business representatives in attendance for their work in creating high-quality jobs for Pakistanis, fostering women’s inclusion in the workforce, introducing innovative business practices, and supporting local communities through their corporate social responsibility efforts.

During his Lahore visit, Ambassador Blome also met Ahmadi representatives and visited the Cathedral

Church of the Resurrection.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Lahore Business Civil Society Visit Independence Alliance United States Women Church Event Government Jobs

Recent Stories

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: min ..

CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister

16 seconds ago
 Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza ..

Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip

17 seconds ago
 WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel ..

WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY

19 seconds ago
 LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues

LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues

2 minutes ago
 Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP

Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP

2 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, ..

Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, got fame from song “Hawa Haw ..

2 minutes ago
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant m ..

SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients

2 minutes ago
 Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday

Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday

2 minutes ago
 PM directs proceedings against officials, employee ..

PM directs proceedings against officials, employees of power companies for extra ..

7 seconds ago
 Agriculture research being transformed on modern l ..

Agriculture research being transformed on modern lines: minister

9 seconds ago
 Police flag march for Muharram security

Police flag march for Muharram security

10 seconds ago
 Fully prepared to tackle possible monsoon flooding ..

Fully prepared to tackle possible monsoon flooding: DC Sindhu

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan