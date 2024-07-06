Ambassador Blome Attends US Independence Day Ceremony
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 10:04 PM
US Ambassador Donald A Blome attended a ceremony to mark the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America (USA) hosted by the US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) US Ambassador Donald A Blome attended a ceremony to mark the 248th Independence Day of the United States of America (USA) hosted by the US Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins.
The event was attended by a wide range of government, business, and civil society representatives.
It highlighted key areas of partnership between the United States and Pakistan, including a robust trade and investment relationship, innovative collaboration through the US-Pakistan "Green Alliance" framework on climate challenges, extensive people-to-people ties, and more.
Ambassador Blome, in his address, said the United States would remain a committed partner of the people of Pakistan in strengthening fundamental freedoms and democratic institutions as well as in expanding economic opportunities for the people of Pakistan.
The envoy commended US business representatives in attendance for their work in creating high-quality jobs for Pakistanis, fostering women’s inclusion in the workforce, introducing innovative business practices, and supporting local communities through their corporate social responsibility efforts.
During his Lahore visit, Ambassador Blome also met Ahmadi representatives and visited the Cathedral
Church of the Resurrection.
Recent Stories
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY
LCCI calls for unity to solve economic issues
Punjab P&D Board reviews updated status of ADP
Tributes paid to Renowned Singer Hassan Jahangir, got fame from song “Hawa Haw ..
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday
PM directs proceedings against officials, employees of power companies for extra ..
Agriculture research being transformed on modern lines: minister
Police flag march for Muharram security
Fully prepared to tackle possible monsoon flooding: DC Sindhu
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM pays special focus on Murree's development: minister16 seconds ago
-
Saudi Arabia conducts airdrop of food aid to Gaza Strip17 seconds ago
-
WAPDA generates 34.436 billion units from 22 Hydel Power Stations during last FY19 seconds ago
-
SAFCO celebrates achieving 100 Shariah compliant micro financing clients2 minutes ago
-
Crescent not sighted, first Muharram on Monday2 minutes ago
-
PM directs proceedings against officials, employees of power companies for extra units7 seconds ago
-
Police flag march for Muharram security10 seconds ago
-
Fully prepared to tackle possible monsoon flooding: DC Sindhu13 seconds ago
-
IG Nasir Rizvi issues strict orders to maintain city peace1 hour ago
-
Secretary Health visits new PIMS emergency unit1 hour ago
-
HESCO chief directs officials to reduce line losses1 hour ago
-
Woman injured in minor's custody firing incident dies at hospital1 hour ago