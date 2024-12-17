Ambassador Blome inaugurates ‘Lincoln Corner’ at iconic QAL

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The United States (U.S.) ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday inaugurated Lincoln Corner at the iconic Quaid-e-Azam Library (QAL) here to mark a new era of knowledge in the library’s forty-year long history.

Lincoln Corner is a multi-media resource center which provides on-line access to thousands of journals, opportunities to improve English skills and learn about American society through digital forums while QAL is one of the oldest hubs of knowledge with thousands of books and journals available to the knowledge-seekers.

Accompanied by the U.S. Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins, ambassador Blome was welcomed by Secretary Punjab Archives Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Director General libraries Kashif Manzoor and other library officials at the gates of Bagh e Jinnah (formerly Lawrence Gardens) and presented a bouquet.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Blome said, today, we embark on a new chapter of collaboration and cultural exchange between the United States and Pakistan, adding our two countries have enjoyed more than 75 years of cooperation and collaboration.

“This dynamic Lincoln Corner at Quaid-e-Azam Library signifies a continued commitment to fostering understanding and mutual respect between the people of the United States and Pakistan. It is an investment in Pakistan's bright and talented youth,” Blome added.

He further said the Lincoln Corner will serve as a vibrant hub offering a range of programs and resources for visitors. This new facility will provide opportunities and resources for young Pakistanis to learn new skills and open their eyes to new possibilities – including hands-on opportunities to explore 3D technology, access to more than 40,000 academic journals through our research databases, opportunities to practice their English skills, and have the latest information about study-abroad and exchange program opportunities in the United States.

Describing Lincoln Corner as places championing healthy exchange of ideas, debate, and volunteerism, the ambassador said this is also a free, welcoming space for Pakistanis and Americans to come together to increase mutual understanding.

Ambassador Blome said this is the nineteenth knowledge hub in Pakistan, adding that the Lincoln Corners aim to inspire future leaders, bridge cultural divides, and empower individuals to become active participants in their communities, the democratic process, and the global landscape.

Earlier, ambassador Donald Blome visited different parts of the newly-established U.S.-funded Lincoln Corner and interacted with the students. He spent some time with the students and was delighted to see them at work. He also took selfies with the young students at the ceremony.

At the conference Room of the Lincoln Corner, Ambassador Blome met members of the academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) – a U.S. embassy funded program which gives enterprising women the knowledge, networks and access they need to launch and scale successful businesses in Pakistan. He listened to the young women entrepreneurs and listened to their stories.

In their remarks DG Libraries Kashif Manzoor and Secretary Archives Muhammad Khan Ranjha hailed ambassador Donald Blome and Consul General Kristin Hawkins for establishing Lincoln Corner at the QAL in a short span of 10 months. He said this new facility is a manifestation of decades-long Pak-US friendship and will open up new vistas of knowledge for students and youth.