Ambassador Blome Reiterates Commitment To Strengthen Business, People To People Ties
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has reiterated commitment to strengthen business to business and people to people ties for a better and prosperous Punjab.
Talking to the media men at an informal dinner by the American Business Forum (ABF) during his visit to the provincial metropolis here on Monday evening, he expressed his desire to bring more American businesses to Pakistan, adding that the U.S. Mission in Pakistan is committed to increasing two-way trade and investment to help Pakistan unlock even more economic possibilities.
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Echo-West International Wasim Anwer and President ABF Kamran Khan welcomed the US envoy and Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins upon arrival at the former’s residence.
Ambassador Blome engaged with members of the ABF, highlighting the positive impact of U.S. companies in Pakistani communities. “U.S. firms bring American values of openness, transparency, and community citizenship to the private sector here in Pakistan," Ambassador Blome said, adding that U.S. firms directly employ 120,000 Pakistanis and indirectly support the livelihoods of more than a million Pakistani workers.
Ambassador Blome also met CEO ‘Ghar Par’ Mrs. Shamila and other female Pakistani entrepreneurs. He also interacted with the Pakistani business representatives supporting women's economic empowerment.
The United States remains committed to fostering entrepreneurship in Pakistan and beyond to stimulate economic growth, create high-quality jobs, open new markets for U.S. companies, and promote economic stability and prosperity.
Earlier, the CEO Echo-West International Wasim Anwer welcomed ambassador Blome and Consul General Kristin Hawkins to Lahore and hailed his services in strengthening and promoting business ties.
President ABF Kamran Khan highlighted ambassador Donald Blome's services in bringing more and more businesses to Pakistan especally Punjab, adding that the envoy has pai special attention to patronize agriculture sector in the province.
The US ambassador was presented mementos by the ABF on the occasion while the dinner was followed by the qawwali night.
