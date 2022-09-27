UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Blome Visits RUDA, CBD Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2022 | 09:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :US ambassador Donald A. Blome visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA) Headquarters and discussed ways to promote bilateral business ties besides close collaboration between the business communities.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RUDA and PCBDDA Imran Amin briefed the envoy on the ongoing projects and futuristic approach of Pakistan's first business district, Central Business District (CBD) and World's Largest Riverfront Project RUDA. A detailed presentation about the investment potential, opportunities, environmental and economic significance of RUDA and CBD Punjab in the development of the province was also given.

US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole was also present on the occasion.

Imran Amin said, "Interest of foreign governments and the international business community is a corroboration that CBD Punjab has made a positive impact on the global economic map. CBD Punjab is a novelty in the development of an economically stable province."Waste Water Treatment Plants having modern infrastructure and ensuring water's effective management and cleanliness also came under discussion.

RUDA projects related to Information and Communications Technology (ICT), paperless fully digitized environment was discussed in order to build the Pakistan largest Smart City.

