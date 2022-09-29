US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole has said that Ambassador Donald Blome's visit to Lahore will help further promote U.S. and Pakistan bilateral partnership in trade, economics, commerce, education, culture and strengthen people to people contacts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :US Consul General in Lahore William K. Makaneole has said that Ambassador Donald Blome's visit to Lahore will help further promote U.S. and Pakistan bilateral partnership in trade, economics, commerce, education, culture and strengthen people to people contacts.

US ambassador visited Lahore between September 25 and September 29 and met people from all walks of life in Lahore and Punjab - the heart of Pakistan.

A press release, issued by the US Consulate media section here on Thursday, detailed ambassador's engagements during three-day visit.

During his visit, Ambassador Blome met Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman, Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, and academics, businessmen, and civil society representatives. The Ambassador visited several cultural sites, including Badshahi Mosque, Wazir Khan Chowk, and Wagah Border. Ambassador Blome highlighted that the U.S. has contributed 4.2 million US Dollars to cultural conservation in Punjab, which has worked with local partners to help preserve many cultural landmarks such as Wazir Khan Chowk.

In meetings with business leaders, journalists, and women entrepreneurs in Lahore, Ambassador Blome emphasized that the United States values its long-standing cooperation with Pakistan and views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan.

As this year marks 75 years of U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relations, Ambassador Blome underscored that the "U.S.-Pakistan relationship, a partnership based on shared interests, common goals, and a long tradition of people-to-people exchange, continues to endure." During his visit, Ambassador Blome touted the economic relationship between the United States and Pakistan. "The United States bilateral commercial relationship with Pakistan is a vehicle for growing both of our economies. The United States is Pakistan's largest export market, and one of its largest investors." The United States has been a leading investor in Pakistan for the past 20 years. In the past fiscal year alone, U.S. investment in Pakistan increased by over 50 percent, reaching its highest level in a decade.

One of the great economic success stories of the U.S.- Pakistan partnership is the relationship between U.S. cotton and Pakistani cloth and this success is centered in Punjab. In the year 2021, the two-way trade in cotton and textiles was 5.3 billion US dollars. That is more than half of the 8.9 billion US dollars trade between our nations, and 55 percent of Pakistan's spinning and textile manufacturing capacity is located in Punjab. The United States exported 700 million US dollars in cotton to Pakistan, whose weavers turned around and sent 4.6 billion US dollars in textiles back to the United States. This two-way trade keeps growing. During the first six months of 2022, the value of U.S. cotton exports to Pakistan was up 37 percent compared to last year, and the value of Pakistan textile exports to the U.S. was up 26 percent. Ambassador Blome had the opportunity to discuss our economic collaboration with U.S. and Pakistani business leaders as he toured Lahore's Six Sigma Apparel Factory, which exports to companies like Urban Outfitters in the United States.

The United States has continued to support Pakistani prosperity in many other ways.Over the past 75 years, the United States has funded more than 14,000 Pakistanis to study in the United States and more than 22,000 young Pakistanis have participated in our English language programs.The partnership also encompasses the more than 77 million COVID-19 vaccine doses the United States has committed to Pakistan, including 16 million pediatric vaccines.

Ambassador Blome also shared his heart-felt condolences over the terrible floods throughout Pakistan.He reiterated that the United States remains steadfast in its support for affected communities throughout Pakistan. He also pledged that with the more than 66 million US dollars in support, the US will work with local partners and Pakistani authorities to provide urgently needed food support, safe water, sanitation and hygiene improvements, financial help, and shelter assistance.