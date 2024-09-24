Ambassador Bloom For Fighting Climate Change, Energy Challenges
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 12:30 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, along with U.S. Consul General in Lahore Kristin Hawkins, highlighted the U.S. government’s commitment to the U.S.-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework, aimed at tackling climate change, food security, and energy challenges during his visit to Lahore.
Ambassador Blome toured Zyp Technologies and emphasized, “Tackling global challenges, like climate change, demands creativity, strong partnerships, and diverse perspectives.”
The United States has financially supported Zyp Technologies in its efforts to actively cut carbon emissions and fight air pollution by offering eco-friendly transportation solutions. The company’s innovative electric motorcycles are revolutionizing Pakistan’s transportation sector, driving it towards a more sustainable and innovative future.
While in Lahore, Ambassador Blome also visited Agrilift AI Private Limited, which has received U.S. government support to attract investment to fund operations and research. AgriLift AI Private Limited precision farming technology exemplifies how innovative solutions can revolutionize agriculture. “This program is just one example of the U.S. government’s support in advancing agritech, improving crop yields, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices in Pakistan,” noted Ambassador Blome.
The United States remains committed to working with Pakistan to increase agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes, while also preserving soil and water resources. “Together, through projects and partnerships like these, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for the Pakistani people,” said Ambassador Blome.
