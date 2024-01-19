Open Menu

Ambassador Commends EU Parliament For Condemning Human Rights Abuses In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2024 | 12:40 AM

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Thursday here expressed gratitude to the EU parliamentary recommendations for shedding light on the alarming situation and human rights abuses in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The recent EU parliamentary recommendations of January 17 2024, to the Council, Commission, and Vice-President of the Commission/High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy concerning EU-India relations, reaffirmed Pakistan's enduring stance on resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN resolutions.

It condemned violence against minorities in India, called for accountability of the perpetrators, and highlighted concerns about internet restrictions and illegal detention of political prisoners in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

This document not only exposed India’s fascist designs but also brought the brutalities of the Indian government against oppressed Kashmiris to the limelight.

The ambassador stated that regional peace hinged on the settlement of the Kashmir issue in line with the wishes of the Kashmiri people and UN Security Council resolutions.

Emphasizing Pakistan's role as a beacon of hope for Kashmiris, the ambassador expressed her resolve to continue raising the Kashmir issue in all international forums including the European Union.

It is pertinent to mention that the ambassador has been actively raising the issue of Kashmir and human rights violations in IIOJK in her interactions with the European leadership across all institutions.

