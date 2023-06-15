UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Designate To Denmark Meets With DG KPCTA

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 07:58 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Ambassador-designate to Denmark, Shoaib Sarwar met with Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Bakhtiar Khan, and discussed matters relating to the promotion of tourism.

He was briefed by General Manager Investment, Umair Khattak about the projects and initiatives taken by KPCTA to promote culture and tourism in the province, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The ambassador-designate appreciated the work of KPCTA to promote tourism and said that efforts would be made to involve foreign embassies in exploring investment opportunities in KP.

He also agreed to involve Scandinavian countries in investment prospects with KPCTA.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director General of KP Culture and Tourism Authority, Muhammad Bakhtiyar Ahmad said that efforts would be made to interact with the embassy to attract investment for promoting tourism in the province.

He mentioned that KP is richly endowed with numerous unexplored tourism attractions that would be promoted to invite foreign investment.

