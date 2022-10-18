Ambassador-designate To France Asim Iftikhar Calls On Prime Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 08:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to France Asim Iftikhar called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.
Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi was also present in the meeting, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.
The prime minister expressed good wishes for Ambassador-designate Asim Iftikhar and hoped that his appointment would help promote economic and trade relations between Pakistan and France.