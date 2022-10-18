UrduPoint.com

Ambassador-designate To France Asim Iftikhar Calls On Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Ambassador-designate to France Asim Iftikhar calls on Prime Minister

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to France Asim Iftikhar called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to France Asim Iftikhar called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi was also present in the meeting, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing here said.

The prime minister expressed good wishes for Ambassador-designate Asim Iftikhar and hoped that his appointment would help promote economic and trade relations between Pakistan and France.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister France Media

Recent Stories

SACM for ensuring swift development of special eco ..

SACM for ensuring swift development of special economic zones

17 seconds ago
 Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of ..

Israel vexed as Australia reverses recognition of 'capital' Jerusalem

19 seconds ago
 US Working Very Hard to Extend Black Sea Grain Dea ..

US Working Very Hard to Extend Black Sea Grain Deal - State Dept.

22 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition re ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition regarding torture in police cust ..

18 minutes ago
 WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

19 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assau ..

UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assault on Demonstrator on Consulat ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.