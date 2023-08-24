Open Menu

Ambassador-designate To Iran Calls On Jalil Abbas Jilani

Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Ambassador-designate to Iran calls on Jalil Abbas Jilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassador-designate to Iran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu Thursday called on Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and discussed matters of mutual interests.

During the meeting, the foreign minister underlined the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Iran.

He hoped that the ambassador would play an active role in further strengthening bilateral ties between the brotherly countries.

