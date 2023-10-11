Open Menu

Ambassador-designate To Morocco Calls On Caretaker PM

Muhammad Irfan Published October 11, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Ambassador-designate to Morocco calls on Caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Morocco Sami Malik Wednesday called on Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar.

The prime minister felicitated the ambassador-designate on his new assignment and expressed his good wishes, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The caretaker prime minister directed the ambassador to make efforts for further strengthening Pakistan-Morocco bilateral ties and taking the steps to increase bilateral cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

