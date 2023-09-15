Ambassador-designate to Russia calls on President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the Russian Federation Muhammad Khalid Jamali called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Friday.

During the meeting, the president hoped that the ambassador-designate would play active role in strengthening bilateral relations with Russia.

Muhammad Khalid Jamali assured his determination to reinforce the bilateral ties.