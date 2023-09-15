Open Menu

Ambassador-designate To Russia Calls On President Alvi

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Ambassador-designate to Russia calls on President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to the Russian Federation Muhammad Khalid Jamali called on President Dr Arif Alvi here on Friday.

During the meeting, the president hoped that the ambassador-designate would play active role in strengthening bilateral relations with Russia.

Muhammad Khalid Jamali assured his determination to reinforce the bilateral ties.

Related Topics

Russia Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

19 minutes ago
 Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Sha ..

Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf for World Cup

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangla ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Rac ..

Dubai Sports Council to organise Mountain Bike Race in collaboration with Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int ..

Pak-US relations vital for regional stability, Int’l peace: Masood

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for ..

Sri Lanka win a last-ball thriller to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 final agains ..

3 hours ago
Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, ..

Erica Robin becomes first Miss Universe Pakistan, heads to global stage

4 hours ago
 Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches ..

Georgetown University, ranked 22 in USA, launches Executive MBA programme in UAE

4 hours ago
 ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in J ..

ATC grants bail to PTI President Pervez Elahi in Judicial Complex vandalism case

4 hours ago
 ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop d ..

ADAFSA implements integrated strategy to develop date palm cultivation, producti ..

4 hours ago
 Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

Torkham border reopens after nine-day Closure

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of El Salvador on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan