Ambassador-designate To US Calls On Energy Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 09:19 PM

Ambassador-designate to US calls on Energy minister

Pakistan's ambassador-designate to US Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan's ambassador-designate to US Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar.

The minister congratulated Sardar Masood on the nomination as the country's envoy to the United States, a news release said.

Hammad Azhar reposed confidence in Sardar Masood, terming him a 'suitable choice' due to his diplomatic experience in the UN and China with the added advantage of his political tenure in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

>