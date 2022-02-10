Ambassador-designate To US Calls On Energy Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 09:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan's ambassador-designate to US Sardar Masood Khan Thursday called on Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar.
The minister congratulated Sardar Masood on the nomination as the country's envoy to the United States, a news release said.
Hammad Azhar reposed confidence in Sardar Masood, terming him a 'suitable choice' due to his diplomatic experience in the UN and China with the added advantage of his political tenure in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.