Ambassador-designate To US Calls On Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Ambassador-designate to United States of America (USA) Sardar Masood Khan called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed here on Wednesday

Pak-US bilateral relations including the regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting, said a news release.

The Interior Minister congratulated Sardar Masood Khan upon his appointment as Ambassador to the United States.

The Ambassador-designate received guidance from the Minister on Pak-US relations and other issues.

The minister said role of Ambassador was important for strengthening Pak-US relations.

Pakistan would benefit from vast experience in diplomacy, he said while expressing hope.

He said Pakistanis residing in the US were our best asset, adding, the interior ministry would fully cooperate and provide facilities to Pakistanis abroad, he added.

Sardar Masood assured that he would utilize all his energies to promote soft image of Pakistan abroad. He would also strive hard to improve cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in the areas of trade, education and human resource development, he said.

