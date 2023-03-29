Ambassador designates call on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Ukraine Major retired Nadir Khan and Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan Nauman Bashir Bhatti on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Ukraine Major retired Nadir Khan and Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan Nauman Bashir Bhatti on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In separate meetings, the foreign minister expressed his good wishes to both the ambassadors designates on their new duties, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Talking to ambassador-designate to Ukraine, the foreign minister said that Pakistan attached high importance to its bilateral ties with Ukraine and Russia.

Pakistan supported peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the issue, he reiterated.

In a meeting with ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan, the foreign minister said that Pakistan valued its bilateral ties with the Central Asian Countries.

He expressed the hope that the ambassador-designate would further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador designate to Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar also called on the foreign minister.

Expressing his good wishes on the ambassador's new assignment, the foreign minister stressed upon further expansion of bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries.

He observed that both countries enjoyed deeply rooted historic and cultural relations and underlined that there existed vast opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in different sectors.