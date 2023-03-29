UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Designates Call On Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Ambassador designates call on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Ukraine Major retired Nadir Khan and Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan Nauman Bashir Bhatti on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Ukraine Major retired Nadir Khan and Pakistan's Ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan Nauman Bashir Bhatti on Wednesday called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

In separate meetings, the foreign minister expressed his good wishes to both the ambassadors designates on their new duties, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Talking to ambassador-designate to Ukraine, the foreign minister said that Pakistan attached high importance to its bilateral ties with Ukraine and Russia.

Pakistan supported peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the issue, he reiterated.

In a meeting with ambassador-designate to Kazakhstan, the foreign minister said that Pakistan valued its bilateral ties with the Central Asian Countries.

He expressed the hope that the ambassador-designate would further strengthen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in diverse fields.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador designate to Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar also called on the foreign minister.

Expressing his good wishes on the ambassador's new assignment, the foreign minister stressed upon further expansion of bilateral trade and economic ties between the two countries.

He observed that both countries enjoyed deeply rooted historic and cultural relations and underlined that there existed vast opportunities for bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Tajikistan in different sectors.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Resolution Foreign Office Ukraine Russia Tajikistan Kazakhstan Asia

Recent Stories

IG Sindh directs to launch drive to arrest abscond ..

IG Sindh directs to launch drive to arrest absconders

30 seconds ago
 Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid I ..

Gold Soars to New Heights as Rupee Stumbles Amid IMF Deal Delay

5 minutes ago
 Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

Babar Azam Maintains Top Spot in ODI Rankings

12 minutes ago
 Grossi Sees No Offensive Weapons at Zaporizhzhia N ..

Grossi Sees No Offensive Weapons at Zaporizhzhia NPP - Russia's Rosenergoatom

1 minute ago
 At Least 9 Killed, 9 Injured During Armed Attack a ..

At Least 9 Killed, 9 Injured During Armed Attack at Colombian Military Base - Re ..

1 minute ago
 Fake lady doctor involved in looting patients arre ..

Fake lady doctor involved in looting patients arrested

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.