Ambassador Donald Vows To Enhance Bilateral Ties Between Pakistan, US

Published October 28, 2022 | 03:34 PM

The Ambassador has held meeting with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2022) US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Islamabad on Friday.

The Ambassador vowed to enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome has announced an additional 30 million Dollars in humanitarian assistance to support flood-affected populations.

According to a statement issued by the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad, Ambassador Blome made the announcement during a visit in the Shikarpur district of Sindh.

The Ambassador also travelled to Makhno village where the flood-affected community is living in emergency shelter kits.

This new funding brings the United States’ total assistance to Pakistan for flood response, food security and disaster preparedness to 97 million dollars.

