Ambassador Durrani To Lead Pak Delegation At ‘Special Envoys On Afghanistan’ Moot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2024 | 07:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Ambassador Asif Durrani, Pakistan's Special Representative on Afghanistan, will lead the country’s delegation at the meeting of Special Envoys on Afghanistan to be held on February 18-19 in Doha.
According to the Foreign Office, the meeting is being convened by the United Nations Secretary-General to discuss approaches for international engagement with Afghanistan in a more coherent and structured manner.
"Pakistan's participation in the meeting is part of its efforts to actively engage with the international community, including the United Nations, to strengthen the efforts for lasting peace and prosperity in Afghanistan," the FO said.
