Ambassador Faisal presents credentials to German President

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany Dr. Mohammad Faisal has presented his credentials to President of Germany Frank Walter Steinmeier and conveyed him the good wishes of the president and prime minister of Pakistan.

Dr.

Faisal on his twitter account on Monday also shared a press release of the Embassy of Pakistan in Berlin, according to which the German president welcomed the ambassador and assured his support in strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

On the occasion, Ambassador Dr. Faisal also reciprocated the same sentiments.