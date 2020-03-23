UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Haq Hoists National Flag At Pakistan House In Paris

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 06:31 PM

Ambassador Haq hoists national flag at Pakistan House in Paris

Following the strict movement restrictions of the French government to stop the spread of Coronavirus and to ensure the safety of community members, Pakistan Embassy in Paris could not hold the traditional flag hoisting ceremony at Embassy premises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Following the strict movement restrictions of the French government to stop the spread of Coronavirus and to ensure the safety of community members, Pakistan Embassy in Paris could not hold the traditional flag hoisting ceremony at Embassy premises.

However, Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque hoisted the national flag at the Pakistan House in Paris on Monday to mark Pakistan Day in the presence of family members and house staff, a message received here from Paris said.

In his message to the community, the Ambassador said that although they were celebrating Pakistan Day without the presence of patriotic and loyal members of Pakistani community, but he could feel their enthusiasm, passion and love for Pakistan while raising the Pakistani Flag and could hear their chanting of Pakistan Zindabad slogan.

The Ambassador congratulated the entire Pakistani community of France on Pakistan's National day.

"While staying within the confines of our homes let us once again pledge on this occasion to make our country stronger and prosperous as envisioned by Quaid e Azam," he added.

He requested the Pakistan community to celebrate Pakistan Day with their family members while strictly remaining within their own homes.

Referring to spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan, Ambassador said that Pakistani nation would overcome this challenge like always.

He said that 23rd March reminded them about the unity and resolve of their forefathers. He noted that President and Prime Minister in their messages have also urged the nation to show unity, discipline, faith and passion to fight Coronavirus pandemic.

He specifically reiterated the solidarity of people of Pakistani with the people of Kashmir for their just struggle.

The Ambassador also expressed concern about those Pakistanis who were affected by Coronavirus and prayed for their quick recovery.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Quaid E Azam Pakistan Day France Paris March Family From Government Unity Foods Limited Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister announces lockdown in Punjab

22 seconds ago

We reaffirm our resolve to defeat COVID-19 with Fa ..

23 seconds ago

Two killed, one injured over land dispute in Hatta ..

25 seconds ago

Bomb Blast Kills 5 Policemen in Afghanistan's Cent ..

26 seconds ago

Conte Says Italy's Coronavirus Epidemic Yet to Pea ..

29 seconds ago

Overseas Pakistanis should avoid visiting Pakistan ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.