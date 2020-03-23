Ambassador Haq hoists national flag at Pakistan House in Paris

Following the strict movement restrictions of the French government to stop the spread of Coronavirus and to ensure the safety of community members, Pakistan Embassy in Paris could not hold the traditional flag hoisting ceremony at Embassy premises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Following the strict movement restrictions of the French government to stop the spread of Coronavirus and to ensure the safety of community members, Pakistan Embassy in Paris could not hold the traditional flag hoisting ceremony at Embassy premises.

However, Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque hoisted the national flag at the Pakistan House in Paris on Monday to mark Pakistan Day in the presence of family members and house staff, a message received here from Paris said.

In his message to the community, the Ambassador said that although they were celebrating Pakistan Day without the presence of patriotic and loyal members of Pakistani community, but he could feel their enthusiasm, passion and love for Pakistan while raising the Pakistani Flag and could hear their chanting of Pakistan Zindabad slogan.

The Ambassador congratulated the entire Pakistani community of France on Pakistan's National day.

"While staying within the confines of our homes let us once again pledge on this occasion to make our country stronger and prosperous as envisioned by Quaid e Azam," he added.

He requested the Pakistan community to celebrate Pakistan Day with their family members while strictly remaining within their own homes.

Referring to spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan, Ambassador said that Pakistani nation would overcome this challenge like always.

He said that 23rd March reminded them about the unity and resolve of their forefathers. He noted that President and Prime Minister in their messages have also urged the nation to show unity, discipline, faith and passion to fight Coronavirus pandemic.

He specifically reiterated the solidarity of people of Pakistani with the people of Kashmir for their just struggle.

The Ambassador also expressed concern about those Pakistanis who were affected by Coronavirus and prayed for their quick recovery.