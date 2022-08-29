Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has appealed to the Pakistani community in China to come forward and donate in the Prime Minister's Flood Relif Fund and help over 30 million people affected by unprecedented floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has appealed to the Pakistani community in China to come forward and donate in the Prime Minister's Flood Relif Fund and help over 30 million people affected by unprecedented floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan.

"We need your generous support in this difficult time. Please come forward and donate in PM Flood Relief Fund2022 and help over 30 million people displaced by unprecedented floods," he said in a message.

He said, the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund 2022 had been established and the details of the account numbers had been shared with the community.

Ambassador Haque said that hundreds of people had died and tens of thousands were affected while a number of villages were also washed away.

There was shortage of food as standing crops were badly affected by the devastating floods, he added.

He said, the government had declared a national emergency and all national and provincial institutions and private welfare organizations were mobilized to assist people in the difficult time.

To receive donations, special accounts had been opened in over 33 banks including two Chinese banks having branches in Pakistan.