UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Appeals For Donations In PM's Flood Relief Fund

Faizan Hashmi Published August 29, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Ambassador Haque appeals for donations in PM's Flood Relief Fund

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has appealed to the Pakistani community in China to come forward and donate in the Prime Minister's Flood Relif Fund and help over 30 million people affected by unprecedented floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has appealed to the Pakistani community in China to come forward and donate in the Prime Minister's Flood Relif Fund and help over 30 million people affected by unprecedented floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan.

"We need your generous support in this difficult time. Please come forward and donate in PM Flood Relief Fund2022 and help over 30 million people displaced by unprecedented floods," he said in a message.

He said, the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Fund 2022 had been established and the details of the account numbers had been shared with the community.

Ambassador Haque said that hundreds of people had died and tens of thousands were affected while a number of villages were also washed away.

There was shortage of food as standing crops were badly affected by the devastating floods, he added.

He said, the government had declared a national emergency and all national and provincial institutions and private welfare organizations were mobilized to assist people in the difficult time.

To receive donations, special accounts had been opened in over 33 banks including two Chinese banks having branches in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister Flood China Died All Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Administrator Karachi inaugurates Emergency Respon ..

Administrator Karachi inaugurates Emergency Response Centre 1122

52 seconds ago
 75 more die, death toll crosses 1,100: NDMA

75 more die, death toll crosses 1,100: NDMA

54 seconds ago
 HEC, universities to support & rehabilitation of f ..

HEC, universities to support & rehabilitation of flood-affectees

55 seconds ago
 French PM warns of 'rationing' risk this winter

French PM warns of 'rationing' risk this winter

1 minute ago
 Business community demands FIR against Shaukat Tar ..

Business community demands FIR against Shaukat Tarin for attempting to sabotage ..

33 minutes ago
 CPEC has transformed Pakistan's socio economic lan ..

CPEC has transformed Pakistan's socio economic landscape: Chinese Envoy

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.