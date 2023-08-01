Open Menu

Ambassador Haque Attends China-Pakistan Joint Marine Geological Survey Data Handing Over Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 11:37 PM

The handing over ceremony of China-Pakistan Joint Marine Geological Survey Data was held at China Geological Survey (CGS) Headquarters in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):The handing over ceremony of China-Pakistan Joint Marine Geological Survey Data was held at China Geological Survey (CGS) Headquarters in Beijing.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque, Vice President, China Geological Survey, Dr. Xu Xueyi and other senior officials from the Embassy and CGS and Qindao Institute of Marine Geology attended the event.

Dr. Xu Xueyi gave a detailed briefing about the China Geological Survey's history and its cooperation with Pakistan.

The two countries had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for cooperation in the field of Marine Sciences in 2019, which provides a useful basis for cooperation in marine scientific fields and associated research, especially for tapping the natural mineral and hydrocarbon resources within territorial waters of Pakistan.

In his remarks, Ambassador Haque on behalf of the Government of Pakistan and the Pakistan Navy thanked China Geological Survey and Qindao Maritime Institute for arranging the ceremony of handing over of Joint Marine Geological Survey Data.

He underscored the importance of three joint scientific expeditions already taken place during 2018 to 2022, and expressed confidence that the data collected during these expeditions would be useful for further expanding avenues of research and exploration of natural resources in Pakistan.

