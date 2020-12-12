Ambassador Haque attends 'Love Knows No Borders' International Charity Sale

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his wife Qian Wei along with diplomats of 20 countries including Pakistan attended opening ceremony of 12th 'Love Knows No Borders; International Charity Sale here on Saturday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ):Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his wife Qian Wei along with diplomats of 20 countries including Pakistan attended opening ceremony of 12th 'Love Knows No Borders; International Charity Sale here on Saturday.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and diplomats from South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE, Iran, Ethiopia, South Africa, Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, Poland, European Union, Fiji, Peru, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, etc. International organizations stationed in China also attended, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The charity sale, initiated by Wang's wife, is themed 'Love Knows No Borders Flying Dreams.' It is hosted by the Foreign Ministry and China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), and co-organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality and the People's Government of Chaoyang District.

For the first time ever, the event went online, and ambassadors joined live streaming sales to present their national specialty products and show their country's proud culture to Chinese netizens.

Wang Yi thanked the international charity sale for helping poor and said, 'COVID-19 may have affected face-to-face communication. But it cannot stop us from sharing our love. Organizers have told me that the number of embassies and companies taking part in this year's event has exceeded that of last year. So today, I give my deepest thanks to our Chinese and foreign friends taking part.' For 11 consecutive years, the event has provided aid to impoverished villagers and disabled children, giving them hope and helping them towards a better life.

"Our charity sale falls on December 12, one of China's most popular online shopping festivals. Right after the opening ceremony, the sale will begin, and it will run for a whole week," said Qian Wei.

Over 40 foreign embassies and representative offices of international organizations in China have registered for participation, and about 30 enterprises have made donations. The online charity sale will last for one week from 11 a.m. on December 12.