UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Haque Attends 'Love Knows No Borders' International Charity Sale

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:31 PM

Ambassador Haque attends 'Love Knows No Borders' International Charity Sale

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his wife Qian Wei along with diplomats of 20 countries including Pakistan attended opening ceremony of 12th 'Love Knows No Borders; International Charity Sale here on Saturday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ):Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his wife Qian Wei along with diplomats of 20 countries including Pakistan attended opening ceremony of 12th 'Love Knows No Borders; International Charity Sale here on Saturday.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque and diplomats from South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, UAE, Iran, Ethiopia, South Africa, Russia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, Poland, European Union, Fiji, Peru, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, etc. International organizations stationed in China also attended, according to Chinese Foreign Ministry.

The charity sale, initiated by Wang's wife, is themed 'Love Knows No Borders Flying Dreams.' It is hosted by the Foreign Ministry and China Foundation for Poverty Alleviation (CFPA), and co-organized by the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Beijing Municipality and the People's Government of Chaoyang District.

For the first time ever, the event went online, and ambassadors joined live streaming sales to present their national specialty products and show their country's proud culture to Chinese netizens.

Wang Yi thanked the international charity sale for helping poor and said, 'COVID-19 may have affected face-to-face communication. But it cannot stop us from sharing our love. Organizers have told me that the number of embassies and companies taking part in this year's event has exceeded that of last year. So today, I give my deepest thanks to our Chinese and foreign friends taking part.' For 11 consecutive years, the event has provided aid to impoverished villagers and disabled children, giving them hope and helping them towards a better life.

"Our charity sale falls on December 12, one of China's most popular online shopping festivals. Right after the opening ceremony, the sale will begin, and it will run for a whole week," said Qian Wei.

Over 40 foreign embassies and representative offices of international organizations in China have registered for participation, and about 30 enterprises have made donations. The online charity sale will last for one week from 11 a.m. on December 12.

Related Topics

Pakistan Iran Poor Russia China European Union UAE Wife Bank Germany Sale Chaoyang Beijing Singapore Azerbaijan Indonesia Italy Ethiopia Poland Peru Japan South Africa South Korea Fiji Kazakhstan Malaysia May December Event From Government Asia Love

Recent Stories

Verstappen stuns Mercedes by taking first pole of ..

36 minutes ago

A comprehensive promotion system for police

12 minutes ago

Albanians Protesting Against Police Brutality Call ..

12 minutes ago

Rich countries' support for children 'totally inad ..

12 minutes ago

One killed, 8 injured in rival clash

12 minutes ago

Govt to ensure timely completion of development pr ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.