BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque Friday complimented China's progress against Covid-19 and lifting its population from the clutches of poverty.

China's remarkable progress had validated the strength of its unique system giving priority to its people's well-being, he said while participating in a seminar on "Poverty Eradication and the Responsibility of Political Parties" at the invitation of Minister of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, Song Tao.

"It was not important what governance systems we follow in our countries; our governance systems should be responsive to the people and their needs", he added.

The ambassador also called the attention of the participants to strengthening of the United Nations and promoting multilateralism.

He called for collective and effective response to narrow-minded efforts aimed at the politicization of the pandemic.

"Instead of being deterred by temporary headwinds or the criticism of detractors pursuing their own agenda and vested interests, we must adhere to the long-term mission of serving the people." The ambassador said over decades of close cooperation, Pakistan and China had forged a unique partnership featuring unparalleled mutual trust and respect. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which was a flagship project of President Xi's Belt and Road Initiative, had laid a sound foundation for modernization of Pakistan's economy, expanding its scope to socioeconomic development by providing benefits to our people.

Concluding remarks, the ambassador said Pakistan looked forward to working with China and the international community to share experiences for the common benefit of the people.