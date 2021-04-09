Ambassador Haque, mayor of Wuhan discuss further deepening cooperation in various fields

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque had a meeting on Friday with Cheng Yongwen, Mayor of Wuhan in Wuhan and held detailed discussion on further deepening cooperation with Wuhan-based institutions, enterprises and universities particularly in the field of education, tourism, health and infrastructure development.

Welcoming the ambassador to Wuhan, the mayor briefed about Wuhan's key strengths and its role in development of China particularly in the field of infrastructure, water-resource management and education.

He also touched upon Wuhan government's efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to save people lives and health.

He shared that after people's victory against the pandemic, Wuhan has returned to its original vibrancy and social mobility and greatly contributing to China's socioeconomic development.

Yongwen expressed his deep gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their solid help during COVID-19 pandemic.

He said Pakistan-China friendship is time-honored relationship and mutual support during the pandemic has further strengthened our All-Weather-Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

Thanking Yongwen for warm welcome, Ambassador Moin appreciated the efforts of Wuhan government during COVID-19 pandemic and paid tribute to the people of Wuhan and Hubei for their courage, determination and discipline.

He noted that mutual support during the difficult times of the pandemic has further strengthened our great friendship.

He highlighted that establishment of sister city relationship between Karachi and Wuhan will further deepen our exchanges and cooperation in all the areas of mutual interest.

For celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the ambassador updated the mayor about efforts to establish sister city relationship between Karachi and Wuhan.

He thanked the mayor for identifying a beautiful place for establishment of "China-Pakistan Friendship Square" near of Yangtze River.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Haque paid a visit to the prestigious Wuhan University and had a meeting with Prof Tang Qizhu, vice president of Wuhan University.

The ambassador and the vice president discussed the expansion of current cooperation between Wuhan University and Pakistani universities as well as future cooperation, especially in the science and technology, agriculture and law.

Both sides also discussed the proposals of joint collaboration for establishment of two universities in Pakistan in the field of emerging technologies and applied engineering.

Following the meeting, the ambassador also held a detailed interactive session with Pakistani students from various universities in Wuhan.

The ambassador appreciated the resolve, determination and resilience of Pakistani students in Wuhan and Hubei province during the challenging times of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. He especially lauded their volunteerism and care for others during the testing times.

The ambassador expressed his confidence that the students after studying in China, would contribute to socioeconomic development of Pakistan.