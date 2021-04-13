UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Haque Meets Chairman Sinopharm, Appreciates Continued Support

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Ambassador Haque meets Chairman Sinopharm, appreciates continued support

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held a meeting today with Chairman Sinopharm, Liu Jingzhen in Yichang

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque held a meeting today with Chairman Sinopharm, Liu Jingzhen in Yichang.

During the meeting, the Chairman Liu said that China and Pakistan are All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partners. Solidarity during COVID-19 pandemic has further strengthened our friendship.

Our cooperation in vaccine is very crucial and Sinopharm will do its utmost for meeting requirements of Pakistan."� Ambassador Haque thanked Liu for Sinopharm' s continued support and cooperation with Pakistan and appreciated its solidarity during COVID-19 pandemic.

During the meeting, it was agreed to continue discussion over future cooperation for vaccine development in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Yichang

Recent Stories

Taliban May Partake in Afghan Conference in Turkey ..

1 minute ago

Advocate shot dead in kasur

1 minute ago

Ambassador Haque visits Three Gorges Dam

1 minute ago

Russian Diplomat Calls on US to Stay Away From Cri ..

1 minute ago

OPPO Releases New OPPO A54 in Pakistan

28 minutes ago

UAE leaders receive Ramadan greetings from Arab an ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.