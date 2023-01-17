Ambassador Haque meets with Chinese Vice FM Sun Weidong

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque called on Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong here on Tuesday and reviewed entire gamut of relations between Pakistan and China

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque called on Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong here on Tuesday and reviewed entire gamut of relations between Pakistan and China.

During the meeting, they also reviewed high-level exchanges, trade, investment and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ambassador Haque said that Vice Foreign Minister Sun was an abiding friend and "We still fondly recall his stay in Pakistan and valuable contributions as Chinese Ambassador."