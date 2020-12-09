Ambassador Haque meets with Deputy Secretary General of CEAIE in Beijing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque on Wednesday held a meeting with Yu Yougen, Deputy Secretary General, China Education Association for International Exchange (CEAIE) here at the Embassy.

Deputy Secretary General Yougen briefed the Ambassador Haque about CEAIE that is China's nationwide not-for-profit organization conducting international education exchanges and cooperation.

He also highlighted that it is CEAIE goal to meet China's need of modernization construction, developing exchanges and cooperation between the Chinese educational community and other parts of the world by promoting the advancement of education, culture, science and technology.

Ambassador Haque appreciated CEAIE for promoting the education sector through offering the education exchanges and said that these students' exchanges and institutional linkages are an important component of our bilateral cooperation, helping people to people contact and fostering a better understanding between the people of different countries.