Ambassador Haque participates in Tsinghua University symposium on BRI

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has said that as the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved spectacular success by developing Pakistan's energy and infrastructure network and highlighting its potential as the geo-economics hub

BEIJJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has said that as the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved spectacular success by developing Pakistan's energy and infrastructure network and highlighting its potential as the geo-economics hub.

Speaking at the 4th Tsinghua University's Symposium on Belt and Road Initiative, he said that Pakistan and China were now establishing industrial parks and Special Economic Zones under CPEC which would deepen Pakistan's economic and trade linkages with China and the entire region.

Ambassador Moin highlighted that Belt and Road Initiative has emerged as an important vehicle for the geographical connectivity and economic integration of the region and beyond.

He underscored that in context of Asia's emerging role as the hub of global economics and trade, the BRI is pivotal for harnessing the growth potential of the Asian countries and giving a fresh impetus to globalisation and multilateral cooperation.

Held under the theme of Jointly Building High Quality BRI and Improving Global Governance, the event was attended by the top ranking foreign policy and development experts from many countries including Qiu Yong, President of Tsinghua University; Yukio Hatoyama, the former Prime Minister of Japan; Chey Jae Won, Executive Vice Chairman of South Korea's SK Group; Wang Qinmin, Vice Chairman of the 12th National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Zhai Dongsheng, Director of the BRI Centre of National Development and Reform Commission.