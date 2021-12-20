UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Haque Participates In Tsinghua University Symposium On BRI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:03 PM

Ambassador Haque participates in Tsinghua University symposium on BRI

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has said that as the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved spectacular success by developing Pakistan's energy and infrastructure network and highlighting its potential as the geo-economics hub

BEIJJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has said that as the flagship project of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has achieved spectacular success by developing Pakistan's energy and infrastructure network and highlighting its potential as the geo-economics hub.

Speaking at the 4th Tsinghua University's Symposium on Belt and Road Initiative, he said that Pakistan and China were now establishing industrial parks and Special Economic Zones under CPEC which would deepen Pakistan's economic and trade linkages with China and the entire region.

Ambassador Moin highlighted that Belt and Road Initiative has emerged as an important vehicle for the geographical connectivity and economic integration of the region and beyond.

He underscored that in context of Asia's emerging role as the hub of global economics and trade, the BRI is pivotal for harnessing the growth potential of the Asian countries and giving a fresh impetus to globalisation and multilateral cooperation.

Held under the theme of Jointly Building High Quality BRI and Improving Global Governance, the event was attended by the top ranking foreign policy and development experts from many countries including Qiu Yong, President of Tsinghua University; Yukio Hatoyama, the former Prime Minister of Japan; Chey Jae Won, Executive Vice Chairman of South Korea's SK Group; Wang Qinmin, Vice Chairman of the 12th National Committee of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and Zhai Dongsheng, Director of the BRI Centre of National Development and Reform Commission.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister China Road Vehicle CPEC South Korea Hub Event From Top Asia

Recent Stories

UAE joins SESAME as member with observer status

UAE joins SESAME as member with observer status

6 minutes ago
 Foreign climbers' team arrives in Rupel Astor for ..

Foreign climbers' team arrives in Rupel Astor for winter adventure on Nanga Parb ..

3 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court in Sargodha

DPO holds open court in Sargodha

3 minutes ago
 District administration to organize family festiva ..

District administration to organize family festival from Dec 24

3 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

3 minutes ago
 Three get burns in Pizza kitchen fire

Three get burns in Pizza kitchen fire

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.