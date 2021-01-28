Ambassador Haque, President, CPAFFC exchange views for strengthening people to people, cultural ties

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque Thursday met Lin Songtian, the President of Chinese People's Association of Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) in Beijing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque Thursday met Lin Songtian, the President of Chinese People's Association of Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) in Beijing.

During the meeting, both sides held an extensive discussion on overall bilateral ties and exchanged views for further strengthening people-to-people and cultural ties.

President Lin said that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and China always accorded a special priority to Pakistan in its foreign relations.

He highlighted that 2021 as the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries provided an important opportunity to further enhance mutual coordination in all aspects of bilateral relationship especially in cultural and people-to-people linkages.

Thanking the President for warm welcome and kind sentiments for Pakistan, Ambassador Haque appreciated the CPAFFC's leading role for deepening people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

He added that establishment of friendly relations between provinces and cities of two countries have augmented the growth of overall relations and opened new horizons for expanding bilateral friendship.

Both sides also vowed to maintain a close coordination for celebrating 70th anniversary celebrations in a befiiting manner.