Ambassador Haque shocked over loss of lives in Karachi blast

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque Tuesday expressed shock and mourned loss of precious lives including Chinese citizens in a blast in Karachi University.

The entire nation is in shock and mourns the loss of these precious lives including our Chinese friends, he said in a message.

Ambassador Haque said that this cowardly act was a direct attack on the Pakistan-China friendship and ongoing cooperation.

According to media reports, a van on the campus of the University of Karachi was attacked, killing three Chinese citizens and Pakistani drivers.