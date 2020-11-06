UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Haque Visits CIIE; Interacts With Pakistani Exhibitors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:24 PM

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque on Friday visited 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held in Shanghai and interacted with Pakistani exhibitors

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque on Friday visited 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) being held in Shanghai and interacted with Pakistani exhibitors.

Consul General Shanghai Hussain Haider and Deputy Consul General Nawab Ali Rahoojo accompanied the ambassador, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

According to CIIE official website, 13 Pakistani enterprises specialized in jewelery design and manufacturing, cross-border trade, freight transportation, furniture, artistic handicrafts, etcetera are taking part in this year's expo.

The CIIE kicked off on November 5, in Shanghai. Despite COVID-19, thousands of companies from across the world, including many on the Fortune 500 list, have turned up to show their products to the ever-burgeoning China market.

