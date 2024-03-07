(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi applauded China's exemplary 5.2% economic growth rate in 2023, highlighting it as a beacon of success in the global economic landscape.

This commendation underscores the significance of China's economic policies and performance, drawing attention to its impact on regional and international dynamics.

Hashmi told China Economic Net in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that two sessions in China are going on and it is the most important political event in the annual Calendar of the country.

The most significant thing is the Chinese economy shown in the Work Report presented by Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday talked about two things. One is what was achieved last year and secondly, what are the plans and targets for 2024?

"I was very impressed with what has been achieved last year, 5.2% economic growth rate in very challenging circumstances is a major achievement. I have no reason that China will achieve the targets for next year as well" he stated.

"There will be a year-long program of stimulating consumption and several other measures as well. The second thing which struck me most was the progress that has been made and emphasis going forward also on technology and green development", the ambassador said.

He mentioned that China for the first time exceeded its power production that is based on renewable energy and then on fossil fuels, so this was again a major achievement.

The ambassador said that the economy, technology, and environment, are the three things that struck him the most.

The ambassador said, "I think the emphasis on new quality productive forces is very significant. This would not be at the cost of the existing types of productive forces. So there will be a balance that would be maintained. One can see that the emphasis on new technologies, frontier technologies, emerging technologies and AI is just one area where there will be an AI plus program. A lot of the new technologies are already been adopted and put into operations", Hashmi added.

He said that these areas overlap with our priorities, we are all also giving high importance to information technology and that is the area where Pakistan can benefit from China.

He said that Pak-China relations are exceptional and unique and will certainly become even stronger with time. He mentioned that CPEC is a pioneering project of BRI that will bring economic stability and prosperity to Pakistan.

While concluding he said that both countries are closely linked to work with each other and come up with a substantial number of joint statements and very high-quality discussions at the level of leadership.

