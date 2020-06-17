UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Hashmi Calls On Chinese Consulting Firm To Support Construction Of CPEC

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:31 PM

Pakistani Ambassador to China Naghmana A Hashmi Wednesday called on China International Engineering Consulting Corporation (CIECC) to continue to support the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

She made the remark when she met President of CIECC Wang An, here, according to the official website of the consulting firm.

Ambassador Hashmi said the projects under the CPEC framework such as Gwadar Port have made rapid development. These projects have not only changed the local landscape but also benefited the local people, China Economic Net reported.

The Pakistan-China cooperation projects would be able to meet their deadlines though their progress has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, she added.

The President of CIECC Wang said, the CIECC has been engaged in the Pakistan-China cooperation, especially since the "Belt and Road" Initiative was put forward. The CIECC has played an important role in the planning of industrial parks in Pakistan, construction of CPEC, and operation of Gwadar Port.

The CIECC, established in 1982, is China's largest comprehensive engineering consulting firm. The CIECC has completed a large number of construction projects and development plans that are of importance to the national economy and people's livelihood.

Related Topics

Pakistan China Road CPEC Gwadar Progress

