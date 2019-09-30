UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ambassador Hashmi Felicitates People's Republic Of China On 70th Founding Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 07:18 PM

Ambassador Hashmi felicitates People's Republic of China on 70th founding anniversary

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Nagmana Hashmi has congratulated the government and people of China on the 70th anniversary of founding of the People's Republic of China, falling on October 1

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Nagmana Hashmi has congratulated the government and people of China on the 70th anniversary of founding of the People's Republic of China, falling on October 1.

The concept of ruling the country and the development strategy put forward by the leaders of the new generation of China, have changed China's destiny, she told China Radio International (CRI).

Compared with China in 1949 and China now, human-beings will be surprised by China's development as it has made great progress in every field including science and technology, research, industry, agriculture and information technology, she added.

Ambassador Hashmi reiterated that Pakistan and China are all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China Agriculture Progress October Government Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s Souq Al Jubail fish sales reach 1.9 ..

4 minutes ago

OCI NV, ADNOC close strategic partnership agreemen ..

4 minutes ago

Complete ban on plastic bags from Oct 1

25 seconds ago

Visit of Oman team to help resume international ho ..

27 seconds ago

Ban imposed on use of temporary steel bridge

28 seconds ago

Capital Development Authority removes encroachment ..

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.