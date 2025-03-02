Open Menu

Ambassador Highlights Business Opportunities In Oman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Ambassador highlights business opportunities in Oman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to Oman Naveed Safdar Bokhari revealed on Sunday

that numerous opportunities were available for Pakistani businessmen to engage

in collaboration, joint ventures, investment, and enhance exports to Oman.

Speaking here to Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC)

Mian Kashif Ashfaq, he emphasized the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan

and Oman, highlighting the potential for enhanced economic cooperation. He said

that Oman’s strategic location and business-friendly environment make it an ideal

partner for Pakistani entrepreneurs looking to expand their reach in the Gulf region

and beyond. He urged Pakistani businessmen to explore sectors of agriculture,

information technology, construction, and energy, where both countries could benefit

from mutual expertise and resources.

He also stressed the importance of leveraging Oman’s ports and logistics infrastructure

to increase Pakistan’s exports to regional and international markets.

The ambassador

assured full support from the Pakistani embassy in facilitating business delegations,

organizing trade fairs, and providing necessary guidance to investors.

Naveed Safdar Bokhari said that this initiative aligns with Pakistan's broader goal of

strengthening economic ties with Gulf countries and diversifying its export markets.

He emphasized the untapped potential for collaboration between the two nations, urging

Pakistani businesses to seize these opportunities and contribute to the economic growth

of both countries.

PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq appreciated the hectic efforts of ambassador for creating

awareness among Pakistan's businessmen for capitalization of market, strengthening

trade relations and inviting them to Oman for exploring exports avenues.

Recent Stories

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic

31 minutes ago
 Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks w ..

Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Du ..

Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

14 hours ago
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for ..

Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..

16 hours ago
 Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demoli ..

Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes

16 hours ago
 Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and ..

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4

16 hours ago
 King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza witho ..

King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

16 hours ago
 UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid G ..

UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..

17 hours ago
 Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not r ..

Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan