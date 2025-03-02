Ambassador Highlights Business Opportunities In Oman
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 02, 2025 | 02:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Pakistan's Ambassador to Oman Naveed Safdar Bokhari revealed on Sunday
that numerous opportunities were available for Pakistani businessmen to engage
in collaboration, joint ventures, investment, and enhance exports to Oman.
Speaking here to Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC)
Mian Kashif Ashfaq, he emphasized the strong bilateral relations between Pakistan
and Oman, highlighting the potential for enhanced economic cooperation. He said
that Oman’s strategic location and business-friendly environment make it an ideal
partner for Pakistani entrepreneurs looking to expand their reach in the Gulf region
and beyond. He urged Pakistani businessmen to explore sectors of agriculture,
information technology, construction, and energy, where both countries could benefit
from mutual expertise and resources.
He also stressed the importance of leveraging Oman’s ports and logistics infrastructure
to increase Pakistan’s exports to regional and international markets.
The ambassador
assured full support from the Pakistani embassy in facilitating business delegations,
organizing trade fairs, and providing necessary guidance to investors.
Naveed Safdar Bokhari said that this initiative aligns with Pakistan's broader goal of
strengthening economic ties with Gulf countries and diversifying its export markets.
He emphasized the untapped potential for collaboration between the two nations, urging
Pakistani businesses to seize these opportunities and contribute to the economic growth
of both countries.
PFC CEO Mian Kashif Ashfaq appreciated the hectic efforts of ambassador for creating
awareness among Pakistan's businessmen for capitalization of market, strengthening
trade relations and inviting them to Oman for exploring exports avenues.
Recent Stories
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
Hasher bin Maktoum crowns winners of 33rd Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Anwar Gargash, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs discuss bila ..
Gaza death toll rises as Israeli bulldozers demolish homes
Supreme Court to rule on appeals of ‘Justice and Dignity’ case on March 4
King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents
UAE sends ‘Zayed Humanitarian Ship 7’ to aid Gaza as part of Operation Chiva ..
Israel’s attempt to dismantle agency would not resolve Palestinian refugee iss ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ambassador highlights business opportunities in Oman6 minutes ago
-
Quetta gas blast claims 2 lives, injures 5 others6 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad holds orderly room to address police officers’ concerns16 minutes ago
-
Modern knowledge offers diverse range of innovations in art16 minutes ago
-
Pakistani Professor Wins Prestigious International Award for Date Palm Research16 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur Conducts Market Visit to Ensure Law & Order16 minutes ago
-
Two outlaws held16 minutes ago
-
Pakora, Chappli Kabab, Kajoor outlets attract people ahead of first iftar of Ramazan16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's trade with Central Asia gains importance : Iftikhar Malik16 minutes ago
-
District Admin ensures fair pricing at Sukkur's Fruit & Sabzi Mandi16 minutes ago
-
DC takes oath as District President of Punjab Boys Scouts Association26 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri leader urges global action against custodial torture, killings in IIOJK45 minutes ago