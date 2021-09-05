ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Ambassador Imtiaz Ahmad hosted a briefing session for representatives of prominent Japanese media and think tanks regarding current international issues and emerging situation in Pakistan's neighborhood.

Ambassador Ahmad briefed the group on a range of vital foreign policy issues particularly peace and stability in the region in the rapidly evolving scenario, a press release by Pakistan Embassy in Tokyo on Sunday said.

He highlighted Pakistan's efforts to evacuate foreigners including Japanese nationals who were stranded in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Ahmad emphasized the need for increased engagement with Afghanistan and the region.

The briefing was attended by the representatives of Asahi Shimbun, Fuji Television, The Nikkei, JIJI Press, National Institute for Defense Studies, The Sasakawa Peace Foundation, and National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies.