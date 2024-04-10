Open Menu

Ambassador In France Offers Eid Prayers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Ambassador in France offers Eid prayers

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to France Asim Iftikhar Ahmad and colleagues at Pakistan embassy Wednesday here offered Eid prayers at Stade Garges-les-Gonesse with thousands of Muslim community members including Pakistanis and others.

Later the ambassador met people from all walks of life. He appreciated the presence of the Mayor of the city and exchanged Eid greetings.

