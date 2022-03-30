UrduPoint.com

Ambassador Invites Trade Delegation To Visit Bulgaria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan, Irena Gancheva Wednesday invited a trade delegation from Pakistan to visit Bulgaria to explore business avenues

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Bulgaria to Pakistan, Irena Gancheva Wednesday invited a trade delegation from Pakistan to visit Bulgaria to explore business avenues. During her visit to the Federation House, here, the ambassador said Pakistani business delegation representing different sectors would prove helpful for enhancement of bilateral trade and investment, encouraging joint ventures and crafting mutually-beneficial chamber-to-chamber linkages between FPCCI and Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI). Irena Gancheva offered to expedite the visa processing for Pakistan business community's representatives to create an enabling environment for them to forge business-to-business and people-to-people relationships. She said Bulgaria offered the cheapest skilled workforce in the EU and also enjoyed the shortest distance with Pakistan in the European Union.

Therefore, she said, Bulgaria could serve as a gateway to Europe for Pakistan.

The ambassador also called upon the Pakistani exporters to fully capitalize on the tariff exemptions offered by the GSP Plus status and export textile products to Bulgaria. Many regulations had been relaxed by the Government of Bulgaria over the year, which were historically in place making Bulgaria a business-friendly country, she added. President, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Irfan Iqbal Shaikh welcomed the invitation and assured that a trade delegation, led by him would soon visit Balgaria.

He expressed his profound optimism that the delegation would open the doors for a new era of Pakistan-Bulgaria economic relations and unleash the true trade potential between the two countries.

More Stories From Pakistan

