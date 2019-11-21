Ambassador Janjua briefs Belgian varsity students about business opportunities in Pakistan

Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union, Zaheer A Janjua addressed the students of Belgium's oldest and largest University, KU Leuven, Brussels Campus on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to Belgium Luxembourg and the European Union , Zaheer A Janjua addressed the students of Belgium 's oldest and largest University, KU Leuven, Brussels Campus on Thursday.

In a jam packed interactive session Ambassador Janjua spoke on Pakistan's Perspective on Security Situation in South Asian Region and also highlighted business opportunities for young entrepreneurs in Pakistan, said a message received here from Brussels.

During the questions and answers session Ambassador Janjua shared details of priorities of government of Pakistan including steps being taken for empowerment of youth through enhancing educational and economic opportunities.

After giving an overview of current scenario of international relations and explaining the situation of Pakistan, the ambassador discussed Pakistan- India relations, the Kashmir issue, Pakistan's role in combating terrorism and its efforts for bringing peace in Afghanistan.

He highlighted the exponential deterioration of human rights situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan's moral, political and diplomatic support for the people of Kashmir.

Ambassador Janjua candidly replied to questions by students ranging from freedom of speech and human rights to the opportunities for young entrepreneurs from Europe.

He informed that the vision laid down by Prime Minister Imran Khan was focused on promotion and protection of human rights of all without discrimination. Pakistan was fully committed to upholding its human rights obligations both nationally and internationally, he added.

The ambassador pointed out institutional arrangements at various tiers ranging from Federal and provincial ministries to mechanisms at the districts levels, besides independent commissions at the national and sub-national levels.

In response to a question pertaining to opportunities for youth in Pakistan, the ambassador said socio-economic empowerment was a key priority of the present government and it had conceived a comprehensive National Youth Development Strategy based on Education, Employment and Engagement.

The ambassador also referred to Kamyab Jawan (Successful Youth) programme recently launched by the government.

Earlier on his arrival at the Brussels Campus, the ambassador was received by the Dean of campus Professor Dr Lieven Buysse, President of the Debate Club, Jari Vermeulen and President Finance Mahrukh Mirza and other board members of debating club.

The Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuven) is known for research and innovation. It consistently ranks amongst top universities not only in Europe but in the world. As of 2019, it ranks 48th globally according to Times Higher education Index.

Currently there are above 60,000 students enrolled at the KU Leuven. It's main campus is situated at Leuven, in the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium with various satellite campuses including one in Belgium's capital Brussels. The old University of Leuven was founded at the center of the historic town of Leuven in 1425, making it Belgium's first university.