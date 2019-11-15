Ambassador Janjua presents credentials to King Philippe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Pakistan to the Kingdom of Belgium Zaheer A. Janjua presented credentials to His Majesty King Philippe Leopold Louis Marie of Belgium.

In a graceful ceremony held at the Royal Palace of Brussels, Ambassador Janjua conveyed the greetings of the President and Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the King of Belgium, a statement received here Friday from Brussels said.

His Majesty reciprocated the warm greetings and extended best wishes for the welfare and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.