Open Menu

Ambassador Jemal Urges RCCI To Participate In Single-Country Exhibition In Addis Ababa

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Ambassador Jemal urges RCCI to participate in Single-Country Exhibition in Addis Ababa

Special Envoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in Pakistan, Dr Jemal Beker Abdula on Thursday urged the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to take part in the Single-Country Exhibition, scheduled for May next year in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Special Envoy, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in Pakistan, Dr Jemal Beker Abdula on Thursday urged the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to take part in the Single-Country Exhibition, scheduled for May next year in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Presiding over the Pakistan-Ethiopia business forum along with RCCI President Usman Shaukat at the RCCI, the ambassador said it is high time for the business community of Pakistan to enter and operate in Africa through Ethiopia which gives a seamless and swift access to the continent of over 1.4 billion people.

He said the Ethiopian Airlines had already started its operations in Pakistan, boosting its connectivity with the whole Africa which is a continent of hope, brimming with lucrative business, trade and investment opportunities.

The ambassador said Ethiopia is the fastest growing economy in Africa, registering an economic growth of 8.1 per cent in the last year, and aiming for 8.4 per cent in the current year. Ethiopia gives a comparative advantage to the business community of Pakistan in terms of cheap, clean and green energy and quality human resource, he added.

“Our doors are opened and the people of Ethiopia are looking forward to welcome their brothers from Pakistan,” he said, while highlighting the business, trade and investment opportunities in major economic sectors including agriculture and agro processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism and ICT.

The ambassador said the Ethiopian government led by Dr Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, had introduced substantive foreign policy, economic and legal reforms which has not only made Ethiopia an investment hub, but also increased its outreach across the globe.

On the occasion, RCCI President Usman Shaukat provided an overview of RCCI’s ongoing initiatives and highlighted Ethiopia’s potential as a valuable market for Pakistan's non-traditional exports, particularly in pharmaceuticals, agri-food, and IT services.

He assured the ambassador that a delegation of RCCI would take part in the Single Country Exhibition which would further enhance the bilateral trade between the two countries.

The president said the RCCI would coordinate with the Ethiopian Embassy in this regard, strengthening the RCCI's active role in promoting Pakistan’s "Look Africa" policy.

He noted that mutual trade delegations are essential for building networking opportunities and expanding trade cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and several executive and chamber members, all affirming their commitment to fostering strong economic ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Prime Minister Exports Business Agriculture Addis Ababa Rawalpindi Ethiopia Chamber Hub May Market Commerce All From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Marda ..

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun

16 minutes ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..

17 minutes ago
 Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

19 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic ba ..

Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI Presid ..

14 minutes ago
 Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end ..

Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent

17 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

19 minutes ago
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land r ..

NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records

19 minutes ago
 PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Mas ..

PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi

17 minutes ago
 As Trump returns, African exporters torn between h ..

As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror

23 minutes ago
 Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Stra ..

Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Strategies for Sustainable Develop ..

17 minutes ago
 Charity group urges speedy response to cholera out ..

Charity group urges speedy response to cholera outbreak in South Sudan

23 minutes ago
 Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmi ..

Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determ ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan