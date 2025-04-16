Open Menu

Ambassador Jiang Calls For Stronger Regional Unity, Expanded CPEC Vision In Peshawar Address

Umer Jamshaid Published April 16, 2025 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, in a powerful online address at an international seminar held here, reaffirmed China’s unwavering commitment to deepening ties with Pakistan and accelerating the next phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The seminar was jointly organized by China Window, the Higher Education Commission (HEC), and the Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences), drawing participants from diverse walks of life, including academia, media, business, and diplomacy.

Ambassador Jiang conveyed greetings on behalf of the Chinese Embassy and praised the efforts of stakeholders supporting Pakistan-China friendship. Sharing insights from the recent Central Conference on Work Related to Neighboring Countries in Beijing, he emphasized President Xi Jinping’s vision of building a “Community with a Shared Future,” rooted in mutual trust, development, and regional integration.

He highlighted the remarkable achievements of CPEC, noting $25.4 billion in direct Chinese investment, 236,000 jobs, and critical infrastructure developments, including power generation, highways, and the operationalization of the world-class Gwadar New International Airport. Humanitarian efforts like distributing health kits, rebuilding schools in KP, and treating children with heart disease were also mentioned as symbols of “ironclad friendship.

Ambassador Jiang also announced new people-centric initiatives: solar-powered systems, food packages, safe drinking water projects, and expanded scholarship programs, especially for students from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He revealed upcoming visits to Xinjiang by Pakistani delegates to boost cultural ties.

Turning to global affairs, the ambassador criticized the United States for imposing unfair tariffs and violating WTO rules, warning that such unilateral actions threaten the global economic order. He called for true multilateralism, justice, and a fair trading system, with China and Pakistan standing united against economic coercion.

As 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s landmark visit to Pakistan, the ambassador reiterated China’s commitment to upgrading CPEC, enriching cooperation, and building a shared, prosperous future.

The seminar’s first day concluded with a resounding appreciation for China’s role in Pakistan’s development and the need for enhanced collaboration in education, infrastructure, and cultural exchange.

