Ambassador Jilani Assumes Charge Of Caretaker Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Amssador Jalil Abbas Jilani on Friday took the charge of caretaker minister for foreign affairs.

He took oath as the caretaker minister along with other cabinet members on Thursday from Predident Dr Arif Alvi.

Foreign minister Jilani who has also served as foreign secretary, comes with extensive expertise of foreign affairs.

He served as foreign secretary in 2012-13, and has also served as Pakistan ambassador to the US, EU, Belgium, Luxembourg and Australia, the foreign office spokesperson said.

Meanwhile after taking oath on Thursday, Jilani told APP thar the main objective of the foreign policy was to serve the national interest.

He said the caretaker cabinet would strive to serve the country's interest through national consensus and improve cordial ties with countries like China, the United States, UAE, Iran and South Asia states, among others.

He said Pakistan should further strengthen its relationship with China being a strategic partner with great economic cooperation.

Similarly, he said the success of the Afghan government was also essential that should play its role to eliminate terrorism.

