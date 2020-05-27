Ambassador Jones’ Eid Message Celebrates Growing U.S.-pakistan Health Partnership

In a video message released today on U.S. Mission Pakistan’s social media platforms, Ambassador Paul Jones wished Eid Mubarak to all Pakistanis celebrating the holiday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020) In a video message released today on U.S. Mission Pakistan’s social media platforms, Ambassador Paul Jones wished Eid Mubarak to all Pakistanis celebrating the holiday. “I would like to congratulate Pakistanis on the completion of Ramazan – on behalf of all of us at the U.S. Mission to Pakistan. We admire those who fasted and helped others during Ramazan, while looking forward to the joyous celebration of Eid,” said U.S. Ambassador Paul W. Jones.

Ambassador Jones also announced a new American contribution of $6 million to strengthen Pakistan’s response by expanding training for healthcare workers who take care of patients in hospitals with severe cases of coronavirus; preventing the spread of coronavirus in healthcare facilities; and providing a fourth mobile lab to test and treat Pakistanis living in virus hotspots.

The U.S. government has now committed a total of $21 million since it declared Pakistan a priority country for coronavirus response.

In the same message, the Ambassador also thanked Pakistan for its recent delivery of medical supplies to the United States as a gesture of friendship and partnership between our countries.