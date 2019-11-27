UrduPoint.com
Ambassador Kazakhstan Visits Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 04:28 PM

Ambassador Kazakhstan visits Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI)

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Akan Rakhmetullin visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and affirmed to promote bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan

Sialkot, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Akan Rakhmetullin visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and affirmed to promote bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Vice president Khurram Azim Khan said that Pakistan and Kazakhstan were enjoying highly cordial relations since long and these ties would further be strengthened with passage of time.

He underscored that both countries had great potentials to promote and enhance the volume of trade.

He said that trade between two countries through China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would usher in regional development and prosperity.

